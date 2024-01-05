MMSD Board of Education to host finalist interviews for Superintendent late February, seeking community’s help

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since November, there are have been roughly around 60 applicants interested in fulfilling the role as the next Superintendent for the Madison Metropolitan School District.

The MMSD Board of Education plans for final selection of candidates to take place late Feb. 2024. They have appreciated the community’s interest and dedication to the search, including helping develop the job profile.

The Board plans to include the community in the next phase to increase more engagement once more.

“We were very pleased with the initial engagement from community members, staff, families, and especially our students,” said Nichols. “Student voice has been particularly present in this process and we look forward to continuing that in the next stage.”

To learn more about how to get involved in the search, the Board and representatives of Alma Advisory Group have posted three ways people can participate on the MMSD website (mmsd.org/superintendentsearch). Currently, interviews for finalists are scheduled to take place on Feb. 6 and 7.

To get involved with the interview panels, people can send in a nomination (or self-nominate) between now through Jan. 12.

From now through Jan. 12, people can submit recommendations for questions for the interview panels to ask finalists. Interview panels will then be selected and will act as a representative of the MMSD community.

Community members can watch the live-streamed recorded interviews of candidates and offer feedback on each individual to the Board.

