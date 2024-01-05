ONE ON ONE: Gov. Evers says Trump should be on the WI ballot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - DEI program cuts at the University of Wisconsin, keeping kids safe in schools and a highly contested election year in a purple state, Democratic Governor Tony Evers has a lot on his plate heading into 2024.

In a one-on-one interview, WMTV’s Elizabeth Wadas and Governor Evers discussed the election and debated topics already emerging.

Wadas: Right off the bat. Should Donald Trump be on the ballot in Wisconsin?

Evers: Yeah, that’s a tough one. Yes, he should be on it. The Republican party determines who is their person. And it’s likely going to be him. I understand the issue. I just feel it muddies the water. I think people need to understand who he is and what his policies are, and those are the most important things. And to give him the opportunity to continue to be who he is just because he’s not on the ballot, I think that is working against democracy.

I want to talk about the Wisconsin Election Commission trying to remove Meagan Wolfe. To the average voter, what should they know about the WEC? And do you think how the committee is set up right now with three democrats and three republicans is efficient?

It may not be efficient, but it’s fair. I think WEC is a good organization. It works. We’ve tried a lot of other things in the state and we ended up with this. Meagan Wolfe does a great job. But your first part of the question is probably more important. And that is the regular voters, the folks in Plymouth Wisconsin where I was raised, they’re going to get their information from the people who do the hard work. And the thing that always concerns me about this issue is that the more people at this level complain about things going wrong and all that, it makes it difficult for people at a local level to do their job. They’re the ones that do all the work quite frankly. WEC and Meagan, they do their thing. But at the end of the day people have to trust their neighbors who are doing the work. They’re doing great work. They shouldn’t be put in this bubble of people complaining about things aren’t working. They work fine. And it’s because their neighbors do the work.

Politics bled over to the University of Wisconsin system at the end of 2023 when a deal was made between the UW Board of Regents and Republican lawmakers to trade UW staff raises and funding for a new engineering building for a freeze on spending for the university’s DEI funding or diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Evers: It irritates me. My very first executive order I put in place around DEI was on that issue, and we created an opportunity to have DEI in every state agency. Frankly I’m angry the UW system bargained that. That was in the budget, and I vetoed that. And the Republicans weren’t able to override that veto. And so that ship had already sailed. For them to then bargain on that issue and frankly the pay that was in the state budget. The idea of bargaining two things, DEI in particular that is very important to our kids, to our families to the university of Wisconsin, the technical colleges to the private sector, it’s huge. So for one person, mainly Speaker Vos, to decide, I am going to negotiate on this, that was a bad deal. That should have never happened.

Wadas: Where do we go from here?

Evers: I encourage the university of Wisconsin system campuses to keep on keeping on.

I want to talk about AI in Wisconsin. How do you balance promoting the potential of AI with creating guardrails on it as well?

We brought the right people together to deal with exactly what you’re talking about. And I’m looking forward to that. I know the Speaker has a taskforce also. So I think we are in a good place. Me? Am I an expert on this? Absolutely not. So we are going to have to rely on following the science, and we have some really talented people coming up with some good ideas.

In the next year do you intend to pass any AI policies?

Possibly. I’m sure the legislature, Speaker Vos, has a group that does something, and it ends up being legislation. I just think we really do need to talk about it and have something in legislation. I’m anticipating something maybe not this next session but the one after that.

And finally the Governor shared memories of Senator Herb Kohl.

When I was a state superintendent giving recognition to the teachers, schools and the kids, we were always getting together on the weekends because that’s when we were having these events. He cared more about education than any other person in the state of Wisconsin. He understood how important it was with him. I spent a lot of time with him. His ability to be down to earth but such a force of nature. There’s no one I’ve ever met that has that. He wasn’t a bragger, but he was a force of nature in what he did. We need more of him frankly.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.