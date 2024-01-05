Piece of 1800s ship found washed up on beach

Officials with Maryland State Parks said the 14.5-foot-long piece was found at a beach in...
Officials with Maryland State Parks said the 14.5-foot-long piece was found at a beach in Assateague State Park last month.(Maryland State Parks via Facebook)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Gray News) - A piece of apparent driftwood washed up on a Maryland beach has historical significance according to historians; it’s part of a ship that is more than 100 years old.

Officials with Maryland State Parks said the 14.5-foot-long piece was found at a beach in Assateague State Park last month.

Park staffers consulted the Maryland Historic Trust and determined it is most likely a piece of deck timber from a ship, believed to be from the mid-to-late 1800s.

Staffers tagged the piece of timber and left it on the beach. They said this was done so it can be tracked when it is swept out to sea and shows back up on another beach.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
High-speed chase in Dodge, Jefferson counties ends in 2 arrests
Pamela Bradshaw rang in 2024 by winning $1 million and becoming Powerball's first millionaire...
‘I’m so blessed’: Woman becomes Powerball’s first millionaire of the year
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack

Latest News

FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the 92nd Street Y, in New York, May 4, 2023.
Former President Clinton reportedly pressured Vanity Fair to not write about Jeffrey Epstein
Supreme Court to hear No Fly List dispute case
Supreme Court to hear No Fly List dispute case
Supreme Court to hear No Fly List dispute case
What does the final jobs report of 2023 tell us about hiring and the U.S. economy in 2024? (CNN)
Looking back, looking ahead with the last jobs report of 2023
Minocqua Brewing Co owner Kirk Bangstad filed a lawsuit Jan. 5, 2024, aiming to remove former...
Lawsuit filed to bar Trump from Wisconsin ballot