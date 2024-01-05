Police trying to identify persons of interest in Monona attempted homicide

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Monona Police Department is seeking the public’s help in trying two identify two persons of interest.

In a Facebook post, the department says they want to learn who the two men are in regards to an attempted homicide/illegal drug investigation stemming from an incident where someone was shot in a business parking lot within the 6300 block of Monona Drive in Monona.

This happened on December 20th, 2023.

If you are able to identify either of these men you are asked to contact The City of Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463. Your tips can remain anonymous according to the dept. If you submit a tip to the Madison Area Crime Stoppers line, you may be eligible for a cash reward. That number is (608) 266-6014. You can also file a tip online at P3TIPS.COM.

