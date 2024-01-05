Semi crashes close Hwy 151 for 9 hours, spilling contents as trailer falls

DICKEYVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi crash that led to a second closed Hwy 151 Northbound for much of Friday morning in southwest Wisconsin.

The crash started around 4 a.m. on 151 Northbound when it crosses over McAdam Rd. A 49-year-old semi driver hit the guardrail on the left side of the highway, continuing forward to destroy 150 yards of the guardrail, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.

The semi hit a concrete barrier on a bridge over McAdam Rd, separating the trailer from the front of the vehicle. The trailer fell down onto McAdam, spilling some of its contents. The trailer was full of pork belly, officials explained.

The tractor of the semi then fell on its side, sliding until it teetered over the edge of the highway. The engine separated from the cab as well, lying in the middle of 151.

Shortly after, a second semi hit the engine of the first, causing a second crash, the sheriff’s office said.

That semi spun right, hitting the right guardrail before the 56-year-old driver brought it to a stop on the right shoulder.

The driver of the second semi was not hurt, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

The driver of the first semi was severely injured, but the injuries were not life-threatening, officials say. He was brought to the hospital.

The bridge over McAdam needed to be inspected, and the scene took several hours to clean up, with the highway eventually reopening around 1 p.m.

The cause of the crash has been attributed to driver error.

