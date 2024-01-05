Two kids fall through ice in Sun Prairie

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two kids fell through the ice of a Sun Prairie pond Friday, officials say.

Dane County Communications confirmed that lake rescue teams reported to the scene of children falling through the ice.

Rescue crews reported to a retention pond near S Thompson Rd. around 3:20 p.m., police said.

The Sun Prairie Police Department explained the two juveniles were pulled from the water and brought to a nearby hospital.

WMTV 15 News crews are on route.

This is an ongoing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.

