Driver, passengers named in deadly crash following City of Monona Police chase

Cottage Grove, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of those killed in a crash following a chase involving The City of Monona Police Department.

According to the release which was sent out at 9:00 a.m. Friday, 19-year-old Aajayah M. Ray of Sun Prairie, 30-year-old Rashad L. Nelson of Madison and 30-year-old Aaron J. Willis of Madison were killed in the crash that took place on January 1st at around 9:00 p.m.

The crash happened east of the intersection of County Highway AB and Femrite Drive in the Town of Cottage Grove.

In an interview Friday, The City of Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney says “I’m sensitive to the fact that there are three families in mourning. We wouldn’t be good human beings, I wouldn’t be a good human being if I wasn’t saddened by the fact that there was a loss of life.”

Following this deadly crash, the department made temporary changes to their chase policy as questions arose into the details of this crash and the circumstances around it.

Chief Chaney goes on to say, “...we are going to take pause. I think the community expects us to take pause. I wouldn’t be a good police chief if I didn’t say let’s take a deeper dive and look into this and I’m answerable to the public.”

While the Examiner’s Office says all three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, they add the cause and manner of their deaths is still under review. The autopsies were completed on Jan. 3rd and 4th.

The release says the deaths are still under investigation by the Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

The chase leading up to the crash started with a traffic stop by a City of Monona Police Officer. The officer that conducted the traffic stop and subsequent chase has been place on administrative leave per department police. That officer has full support from the Chief.

“I know that the officer involved in this case initiated a traffic stop based on sound legal and by policy rationale and reasoning it was a legal attempted to stop this vehicle and I’m comfortable saying that at this point”, says Chaney.

We will update this story with more information as soon as it is available.

