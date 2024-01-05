Woman wakes up to stranger attempting to break into her apartment

A woman woke up Thursday morning to find a stranger attempting to break into her apartment.
By Alyssa Rodriguez
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman woke up Thursday morning to find a stranger attempting to break into her apartment.

At about 2:30 a.m., police officials reported to the 500 block of Northport Dr. They allege the stranger left before any officers arrived by going onto the building’s roof.

Police officers allege they found footprints on the roof that took them to another apartment nearby. No one was found and officials cleared the area.

The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone has information, Madison Area Crime Stoppers asks to contact them 608-266-6014 or at p3tips.com

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Waialua couple Pedro and Sara welcomed their first children Madalena Kahana and Robert Ka'ala...
‘A gift from God’: Couple welcomes twins born hours apart over Christmas weekend
Traffic came to a crawl on the Beltline late Thursday morning as crews tried to corral a dog...
Dog found running along Beltline reunited with his family
High-speed chase in Dodge, Jefferson counties ends in 2 arrests

Latest News

Milton fire kills 25 puppies
Milton breeder devastated after 25 puppies killed in fire
Today marks six months since Leya Stewart disappeared.
Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office releases images of possible witness vehicles in the area where Leya Stewart disappeared
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has released images of vehicles they believe belong to...
Images of possible witness vehicles in the area where Leya Stewart disappeared.
New women's softball team coming to Northwoods League Softball (NWLS).
“Madison Softball” coming to new Northwoods League Softball in 2024