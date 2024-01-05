Woman wakes up to stranger attempting to break into her apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman woke up Thursday morning to find a stranger attempting to break into her apartment.

At about 2:30 a.m., police officials reported to the 500 block of Northport Dr. They allege the stranger left before any officers arrived by going onto the building’s roof.

Police officers allege they found footprints on the roof that took them to another apartment nearby. No one was found and officials cleared the area.

The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone has information, Madison Area Crime Stoppers asks to contact them 608-266-6014 or at p3tips.com

