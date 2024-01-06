Head-on crash in Iowa Co. injures four

A crash closed County Rds. K and KK Saturday morning.
A crash closed County Rds. K and KK Saturday morning.(WMTV-TV)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County officials say slippery road conditions are responsible for a head-on crash that sent four to the hospital Saturday.

The county sheriff office said the crash happened around 10:16 a.m. at the intersection of County Hwys. K and KK.

One car was rounding a curve on County Hwy. K when it slid across the middle line due to snow/ice and hit the other car, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office explained.

Four people were sent to a Madison hospital as a result of the crash, but their specific injuries are not known.

Police say speed and alcohol are not suspected to have played a role in the crash.

WMTV 15 News crews were on scene following the crash and saw one significantly damaged car being pulled from the scene.

Multiple agencies responded. Crews cleared the scene around 12 p.m.

