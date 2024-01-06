Drunk man trespasses into home of stranger and causes damages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thinking the home belonged to a family member, a drunk man trespassed into a stranger’s home and caused damages Thursday night.

Officials responded to the incident shortly before 7 p.m. and were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Gammon Rd.

The victim alleges that the man broke into her residence through her patio door, and when she asked him to leave, he refused. He had also caused damages to the victim’s basement, and the 53-year-old man was taken into custody by officers.

The man was taken to Dane County Jail on counts of criminal trespass on a dwelling, resisting, felony damage to property, and disorderly conduct.

The investigation remains ongoing.

