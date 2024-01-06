Family and friends grieve Madison woman killed in car crash after police pursuit

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison mother and her community held a balloon release vigil Friday night to honor her daughter who was killed in a car crash following a police pursuit.

According to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, 19-year-old Aajayah Ray was one of three people who died in a car crash after a Monona Police Department chase on New Year’s Day.

Hundreds of people brought balloons to Penn Park and released them to honor Ray. It was an emotional ceremony filled with tears, hugs and prayer.

Ray’s mother Kimberly Brown said her daughter had a huge hear, personality and smile. She said Ray had a lot of friends and was not surprised so many people came to the vigil.

Brown said the community’s support is getting her through the loss.

”I’ve received so much love and support since the day this happened,” Brown said. “I think that’s the only thing that’s keeping me strong right now, because that was my only daughter. My only daughter.”

Brown said her daughter would’ve loved to see the number of people who came out to honor her at the balloon ceremony.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice still hasn’t released information on what led to the traffic stop or who was driving the vehicle.

