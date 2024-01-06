FFA Alumni Toy Show to return to Mt. Horeb for 31st year

Toys will be on display and up for sale, including farm displays, machinery, construction equipment and NASCAR.
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:51 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - The Annual Mt. Horeb FFA Alumni Toy Show is back for its 31st year on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Toys will be on display and up for sale, including farm displays, machinery, construction equipment and NASCAR. A pedal tractor raffle will also be at the event along with food and door prizes.

Toys will be on display and up for sale, including farm displays, machinery, construction...
Toys will be on display and up for sale, including farm displays, machinery, construction equipment and NASCAR.(Nick Olday)

Everything will take place in the Mt. Horeb High School Commons (305 S. 8th Street) from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. with a kids’ tractor pull at 11 a.m. Sign up is 8:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Nick Olday, who is on the Board of Directors for the Mt. Horeb FFA Alumni said Mt. Horeb is one of the last few towns around Madison still going strong with this event thanks to the community. Olday added it’s a great event for kids and adults.

Farm toys will be on display and available for purchase on Sunday, Jan. 7 at Mt. Horeb High...
Farm toys will be on display and available for purchase on Sunday, Jan. 7 at Mt. Horeb High School.(Nick Olday)

Admission is $3. Children 12 and under get in for free.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Police were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 7 p.m. to the area of Highway 10 and Highway 22-54
Semi crashes close Hwy 151 for 9 hours, spilling contents as trailer falls
Monona Crash Victims Memorial
Driver, passengers named in deadly crash following City of Monona Police chase

Latest News

Snow totals and expected impacts are on the rise for Tuesday's snow.
Snow totals increasing for Tuesday
Joey's Song concert and epilepsy benefit returns to Madison
Joey’s Song concert and epilepsy benefit returns to Madison
Dane County Sherriff's office issues warns lake ice conditions are unsafe
Dane County Sherriff’s Office issues warning, lake ice conditions are unsafe
Multiple storms will give us the chance to catch up to where we should be this time of year
Upcoming Storms May Fill Snow Deficit
Iowa County officials say slippery road conditions are responsible for a head-on crash that...
‘Dead man’s corner:’ Iowa Co. resident speaks on dangerous curve following crash