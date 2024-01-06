FFA Alumni Toy Show to return to Mt. Horeb for 31st year

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - The Annual Mt. Horeb FFA Alumni Toy Show is back for its 31st year on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Toys will be on display and up for sale, including farm displays, machinery, construction equipment and NASCAR. A pedal tractor raffle will also be at the event along with food and door prizes.

Toys will be on display and up for sale, including farm displays, machinery, construction equipment and NASCAR.

Everything will take place in the Mt. Horeb High School Commons (305 S. 8th Street) from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. with a kids’ tractor pull at 11 a.m. Sign up is 8:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Nick Olday, who is on the Board of Directors for the Mt. Horeb FFA Alumni said Mt. Horeb is one of the last few towns around Madison still going strong with this event thanks to the community. Olday added it’s a great event for kids and adults.

Farm toys will be on display and available for purchase on Sunday, Jan. 7 at Mt. Horeb High School.

Admission is $3. Children 12 and under get in for free.

