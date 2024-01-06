Following fatal pursuit, Monona police chief pleads with drivers to stop if pulled over

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney has released new details on the New Year’s Day police chase turned crash that killed three people.

WMTV 15 News spoke to Chief Chaney Friday about Monday’s fatal incident. The interview comes as the names of the three people killed were released by the medical examiner’s office.

“It’s tragic. We all wish this didn’t happen,” Chief Chaney said. “I’m sensitive to the fact that there are 3 families in mourning. We wouldn’t be good human beings; I wouldn’t be a good human being if I wasn’t saddened by the fact that there was a loss of life.”

While expressing sadness over the tragedy, the chief defended the primary officer’s decision to pull the vehicle over.

“I know that the officer involved in this case initiated a traffic stop based on sound legal and by policy rationale and reasoning,” he said. “It was a legal attempt to stop this vehicle and I’m comfortable saying that at this point.”

He says their department has experienced 60 incidents in which people have attempted to flee from police. He adds Monona Police work closely with other area law enforcement to address dangerous driving.

“We have a problem here in Dane county of people fleeing from the police. At some point we have a duty to do something about it,” he said. “We want people to stop. Don’t endanger your life, don’t endanger the lives of anyone else, the officers’ lives. We will use our judgment and we know when to call it quits.”

The chief urges the public to stop if pulled over by law enforcement.

“What I plea, darn near beg, is for people who find themselves in this situation and they reach a crossroads and they are going to decide to break the law, commit a felony, and flee from police, or should they just stop and just deal with the consequences, know that they’re going to interact with respectful police officers who are compassionate and care and are understanding that people stop.”

The Wis. DOJ still hasn’t released information on what led to the traffic stop or who was driving the vehicle.

