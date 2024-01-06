From Frostiball to IceBall, a new tradition comes to the Overture Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For years, Frostiball brought members of the Greater Madison community to the Overture Center to celebrate with a night full of dancing, food, and fundraising.

Now, that event is no more. However, a new one aims to bring the same enjoyment once more to the Overture with a new benefactor. William Boone and Kevin McDonald, members of Fire Fighters Local 311 and committee members of Local 311 Charities, talked with WMTV15 about IceBall.

Both members have been to Frostiball and even donated to the event. Wanting to get back downtown, they offered to bring a new celebration to the venue. So much is in store for IceBall, such as DJ and some Jazz-Punk music. The night is expected to be filled with dancing, laughs, and dressing up.

Through 311 Charities, they try to focus on members and their struggles. From there, they are also able to support as many non-profit organizations in the community and even donate to their causes.

“I love it. You know people see us in the streets going to 911 calls all the time. It’s nice to do something outside of that. We see the tragedy sometimes and this is a way we can actually support them” said McDonald.

For more information regarding what Madison Area Fire Fighters IceBall will entail, head over to https://www.madisonfirecharityball.com/

