Janesville Deputy Police Chief retires after 32 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A figure who has been serving the Janesville community for over three decades is taking a step back.

The city announced Deputy Chief Todd Kleisner of the Janesville Police Department retired Friday. He says he’s going to use his retirement to spend more time with his wife and three children. He also wants to travel for hiking and sightseeing.

Kleisner joined JPD in 1991. In that time he has served as Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Police Sergeant, Police Lieutenant and Deputy Chief. He was promoted to his final role in 2021.

He was also Chair of the Safety Committee and a traffic radar, laser, and EVOC instructor. The city explained Kleisner was a leading figure in developing Janesville’s Fourth Ward Project.

“Throughout his career, Deputy Chief Kleisner has been the textbook definition of a high-performing, well-rounded officer,” Acting Chief of Police Chad Pearson said. “His dependability, leadership qualities, and calm demeanor have helped the community traverse taxing situations, and he has always emphasized extending his mentorship to all those he has served alongside.”

Kleisner has received multiple awards for his service, including a Chief’s Commendation in 2011, the Meritorious Service Citation in 2011, and the Award of Excellence in 2015 and 2022.

Kleisner’s retirement comes as JPD goes through a change in leadership, with Pearson soon to be sworn in as Chief. The Janesville Fire Department Chief also retired last month.

