Middleton to open a Cooper's Hawk location in January

Wine poured into two glasses.
Wine poured into two glasses.(Freepik.com | MGN | Freepik.com)
By Alyssa Rodriguez
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton is set to open a Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants on Monday, Jan. 22 in Greenway station at 1611 Deming Way.

The modern American restaurant includes a menu infused with international flavors and alternative options, such as gluten-free selections. It also includes a kids’ menu, carryout, and catering. Each dish is accompanied by a bin number that helps customers decide what wine they would like to pair with their food.

“We know that food and wine bring people together and build lasting connections, so we’re excited to open our first location here in the greater Madison area,” said Cooper’s Hawk Founder Tim McEnery.

This will be the 60th location for Cooper’s Hawk, and the second in Wisconsin. The first is in Brookfield.

The large dining area of the new location will be able to fit more than 200 guests, with a patio able to seat an additional 44. Private dining for up to 50 guests will also be available.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Monona Crash Victims Memorial
Driver, passengers named in deadly crash following City of Monona Police chase
Police were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 7 p.m. to the area of Highway 10 and Highway 22-54
Semi crashes close Hwy 151 for 9 hours, spilling contents as trailer falls

Latest News

Numerous cards on display for veterans last year.
Spread love and send valentines to Wisconsin veterans this season
Janesville Police Department
Janesville Deputy Police Chief retires after 32 years
Riders on route for Ride Across Wisconsin
Registration for Ride Across Wisconsin opens January 7
The 31st Annual FFA Alumni Toy Show will be on full display Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
FFA Alumni Toy Show to return to Mt. Horeb for 31st year