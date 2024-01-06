Middleton to open a Cooper's Hawk location in January

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton is set to open a Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants on Monday, Jan. 22 in Greenway station at 1611 Deming Way.

The modern American restaurant includes a menu infused with international flavors and alternative options, such as gluten-free selections. It also includes a kids’ menu, carryout, and catering. Each dish is accompanied by a bin number that helps customers decide what wine they would like to pair with their food.

“We know that food and wine bring people together and build lasting connections, so we’re excited to open our first location here in the greater Madison area,” said Cooper’s Hawk Founder Tim McEnery.

This will be the 60th location for Cooper’s Hawk, and the second in Wisconsin. The first is in Brookfield.

The large dining area of the new location will be able to fit more than 200 guests, with a patio able to seat an additional 44. Private dining for up to 50 guests will also be available.

