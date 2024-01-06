No. 3 Badger women’s hockey drops Merrimack 6-1; no. 5 Badger men get road win over Notre Dame

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 3 Wisconsin women’s hockey beat Merrimack 6-1 at LaBahn Arena in the Badgers’ first game of 2024.

Redshirt junior forward Eden Lacey and sophomore forward Laila Edwards each had a pair of goals for the Badgers. Redshirt senior Katie Kotlowski had three assists for Wisconsin.

Redshirt junior goaltender Jan Gervais had 17 saves.

Mark Johnson’s team improves to 15-4-0 overall. They will play Merrimack again on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

No. 5 Wisconsin men’s hockey beat Notre Dame 2-1 in South Bend, In. on Friday night.

This is Wisconsin’s eighth-straight win as they move into first place in the Big Ten. The eight-game win streak is their longest since 2000-.

Senior goaltender Kyle McClellan stopped 33 of Notre Dame’s 34 shots. He was named the National Goaltender of the Month.

Grad student forward Owen Lindmark scored a goal and assisted on Charlie Stramel’s powerplay game winning goal.

Mike Hastings’ team improves to 17-4-0 on the year. They will play Notre Dame again on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

