No. 3 Badger women’s hockey drops Merrimack 6-1; no. 5 Badger men get road win over Notre Dame

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 3 Wisconsin women’s hockey beat Merrimack 6-1 at LaBahn Arena in the Badgers’ first game of 2024.

Redshirt junior forward Eden Lacey and sophomore forward Laila Edwards each had a pair of goals for the Badgers. Redshirt senior Katie Kotlowski had three assists for Wisconsin.

Redshirt junior goaltender Jan Gervais had 17 saves.

Mark Johnson’s team improves to 15-4-0 overall. They will play Merrimack again on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

No. 5 Wisconsin men’s hockey beat Notre Dame 2-1 in South Bend, In. on Friday night.

This is Wisconsin’s eighth-straight win as they move into first place in the Big Ten. The eight-game win streak is their longest since 2000-.

Senior goaltender Kyle McClellan stopped 33 of Notre Dame’s 34 shots. He was named the National Goaltender of the Month.

Grad student forward Owen Lindmark scored a goal and assisted on Charlie Stramel’s powerplay game winning goal.

Mike Hastings’ team improves to 17-4-0 on the year. They will play Notre Dame again on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
High-speed chase in Dodge, Jefferson counties ends in 2 arrests
Pamela Bradshaw rang in 2024 by winning $1 million and becoming Powerball's first millionaire...
‘I’m so blessed’: Woman becomes Powerball’s first millionaire of the year
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack

Latest News

The Wisconsin Badgers hockey team defeats Michigan 5-4 during at the Kohl Center on November...
Badgers' goaltender McClellan named National Goaltender of the Month
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love celebrates his touchdown run with Jon Runyan during the first...
Packers chasing postseason berth as they attempt to beat Bears for 10th straight time
The Razorback WR coach is reportedly joining Wisconsin in the same role.
Badgers name Kenny Guiton as wide receivers coach
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers review the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 3