Packers’ Smith and seven others questionable vs. Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Packers’ injury report is lengthy ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Twenty-one players were included on this week’s list.

Running back A.J. Dillon and safety Rudy Ford were listed as “out” on Friday and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie is doubtful.

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee/ ankle,) tight end Luke Musgrave (kidney,) wide receiver Jayden Reed (chest,” linebacker Pretson Smith (ankle,) tackle Luke Tenuta (ankle,) wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring,) wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (chest,) and running back Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) were all listed as questionable.

Smith did not participate in Wednesday’s walk through or Thursday’s practice, but was limited in participation on Friday.

The pass rusher has only missed one game in his NFL career and is playing his best ball right now. Over the last two weeks, he has two and a half sacks and seven QB hits.

“Obviously he knows how to care care of himself and be a pro, but I think some guys are just built to withstand and I think he’s one of those guys,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “I mean quite frankly he’s tough, he’s able to fight through a lot of things. So, again that gives us reason for optimism this weekend.”

The Packers and Bears play on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. It is a “win and you’re in” for the Packers’ playoff standings.

