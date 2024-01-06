Plowing update: what to expect for this weekend

When engaged plowing, these vehicles travel at most 35 miles an hour.
When engaged plowing, these vehicles travel at most 35 miles an hour.(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Alyssa Rodriguez
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:23 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Friday, Street Division crews applied brine to salt the streets in preparation for a light snowstorm forecast to come early Saturday, Jan. 6.

The use of the saltwater brine helps prevent snow from sticking onto the pavement. The forecasts predict snow early Saturday morning, and crews are preparing the salt routes if conditions worsen.

For roadway drivers planning to head out Saturday morning, be sure to drive safely and prepare for any slippery conditions that typically come from active snowfalls.

The snowfall for Saturday appears to be minor and below the threshold for citywide plowing. When there are three or more inches of snow on the roads, crew will plow streets that are not salt routes.

The Streets Division is currently monitoring the weather and will make any necessary adjustments based on conditions.

