Registration for Ride Across Wisconsin opens January 7

Riders on route for Ride Across Wisconsin
Riders on route for Ride Across Wisconsin(Courtesy of Wisconsin Bike Fed)
By Alyssa Rodriguez
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Bike Fed’s 9th Ride Across Wisconsin will open registration at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7. The event is set to take place on Aug. 17-18.

This is the largest fundraiser for the non-profit organization, and it will return to its route from La Crosse to Milwaukee “one last time.” Officials did not specify what the phrase means.

The route features options to either ride solely on paved surfaces, or a combination of low stress roads and crushed limestone.

The event welcomes participants from all over to ride along its route that features numerous Wisconsin attractions, such as the Elroy-Sparta State Trail Tunnels, Merrimac Ferry, and City Lights Brewing as a new finish line.

The fundraiser provides riders with the option of either participating one or two days, and based on abilities, can decide between a 235-, 165-, 135-, or 100-mile challenge.

Team Relay is a new feature this year that allows those who find the mileage a bit challenging to still ride across the state in a two to five rider team. This option allows groups to share the miles and the registration fee.

More information regarding RAW routes, registration, and support is available at www.RideAcrossWisconsin.com.

