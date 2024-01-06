Spread love and send valentines to Wisconsin veterans this season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking to send out some valentines this season? The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is asking community members to send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans at Wisconsin Veterans Homes in Chippewa Falls, King, and Union Grove.

“Last year, the residents at our three Wisconsin Veterans Homes were thrilled to receive such an outpouring of Valentine’s Day wishes and thoughtful messages,” Secretary-designee James Bond said. “This year, I encourage everyone to consider sending a card to the former servicemembers and spouses living at Chippewa Falls, King, and Union Grove. It’s a fun way to bring joy to their day and let them know we appreciate their service to our country.”

Last year, the department received 24,000 valentines, spreading the love to all veterans residing in the WDVA’s homes.

The WDVA asks that all valentines be mailed by Jan. 31 to allow time for them to be distributed on Feb. 14. Candy, food, or snacks are restricted and should not be sent with the valentines.

If interested in sending a valentine to a veteran this season, people can mail to:

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, Attn: Veteran Valentines, PO Box 7843, Madison, WI 53707-7843

