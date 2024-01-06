Upcoming Storms May Fill Snow Deficit

Be careful of slushy spots tonight

Quiet but mostly cloudy next few days

Tricky travel with Tuesday’s storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today was our first real snowfall of 2024, even though many of us only saw between 1-2″, with MSN reporting 2.3′”. By mid-afternoon, there was still a little bit of activity along the lakeshore, bringing a bit more in accumulation to Milwaukee and Sheboygan. Because of our low 30s today, our snow was wet and heavy, so tonight expect any remaining standing snow to turn more into slush in traffic areas. Overnight our temperatures are not going to drop very much as we only plan on dropping down in the upper 20s. There could be a lingering flurry tonight, but we’re not expecting that to add to our snow totals.

Our storm is now heading east and doing a proper job pounding the northeastern part of the U.S. For us, over the next few days, we’re looking to be fairly quiet with the help of high pressure now moving in. We may see a few breaks in the clouds on Sunday or Monday but expect it to stay relatively cloudy and mild for this time of year with highs in the mid-30s.

What’s Coming Up...

Tuesday continues to be our First Alert Day as we continue to track an expected intensifying winter storm. Models have still been playing a bit of a guessing game with us; sometimes agreeing, then in disagreement, or tracking the storm to the southeast and a bit away from us, only to inch it back to the north.

Here’s what we know so far about this next storm. Snow should start to push into our area early on Tuesday morning. Through the rest of the morning and afternoon, snow intensity will begin ramping up and winds will be strengthening. Tuesday will likely be the day that we will see the most snow out of a storm so far this season. With increasing snow intensity throughout the day and gusty winds, the afternoon and evening commute will be tricky. The combination of snow and winds will drop visibilities making for added slowdowns on the road.

This is when you’ll want to make sure you have a Winter Weather Emergency Kit ready just in case of unforeseen circumstances on the road.

This kit should include your charged cell phone, items to stay warm while you wait for help, window scrapers, a shovel, a flashlight, sand or litter, first aid kit, water and snack food.

Looking Ahead...

Snow from this storm will likely continue into Wednesday morning before we see a break, but because of the amount of snow we’re expecting and widespread coverage, travel could remain difficult through most of Wednesday as well. Next, it won’t even be 24 hours before we get another shot of snow and that looks like it will start late on Wednesday in early Thursday morning.

