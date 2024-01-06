Update in 11-year-old kidnapping, man accused will be extradited out of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of kidnapping will be extradited out of Wisconsin.

The hearing for Zackary Delozier, 27, took place at 2 p.m. Friday in Iowa County court and only lasted around about ten minutes.

Based on the affidavits from Indiana, police stated that he and two other individuals kidnapped an 11-year-old girl in Indiana. From there, the three drove her to a Barneveld Kwik Trip and were arrested by police officials Sunday.

All three suspects are from South Dakota and the other two, Sara Gaudino, 23, and Isaiah Schryvers, 24, both waived extradition in a hearing on Tuesday. Today, Delozier waived his extradition.

Investigators believe the three suspects were planning to take the young girl to South Dakota.

The suspects potentially face a Level 5 felony of kidnapping. According to Indiana law, it carries a penalty of up to six years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

