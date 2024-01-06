Update in 11-year-old kidnapping, man accused will be extradited out of Wisconsin

A man accused of kidnapping will be extradited out of Wisconsin.
By Alyssa Rodriguez
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of kidnapping will be extradited out of Wisconsin.

The hearing for Zackary Delozier, 27, took place at 2 p.m. Friday in Iowa County court and only lasted around about ten minutes.

Based on the affidavits from Indiana, police stated that he and two other individuals kidnapped an 11-year-old girl in Indiana. From there, the three drove her to a Barneveld Kwik Trip and were arrested by police officials Sunday.

All three suspects are from South Dakota and the other two, Sara Gaudino, 23, and Isaiah Schryvers, 24, both waived extradition in a hearing on Tuesday. Today, Delozier waived his extradition.

Investigators believe the three suspects were planning to take the young girl to South Dakota.

The suspects potentially face a Level 5 felony of kidnapping. According to Indiana law, it carries a penalty of up to six years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
High-speed chase in Dodge, Jefferson counties ends in 2 arrests
Pamela Bradshaw rang in 2024 by winning $1 million and becoming Powerball's first millionaire...
‘I’m so blessed’: Woman becomes Powerball’s first millionaire of the year
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack

Latest News

When engaged plowing, these vehicles travel at most 35 miles an hour.
Plowing update: what to expect for this weekend
FILE: Police lights
Drunk man trespasses into home of stranger and causes damages
Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney
Following fatal pursuit, Monona police chief pleads with drivers to stop if pulled over
Here are some of the day's we're tracking
Are You Ready For Snow?