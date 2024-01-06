Wintry weather week ahead

Scattered snow this morning

First Alert Day on Tuesday: more snow

More snow chances to end the week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a quiet winter so far, we finally have a busy week ahead of us in the weather department. As we’ve been talking about for the past week or so, the jet stream has shifted closer to the Great Lakes, which will continue to bring the path of weathermakers closer to southern Wisconsin.

This weekend’s system is staying mostly to our south, and we’re just getting in on the very northern fringes of snow this morning. Our main storm to watch will be on Tuesday. It looks like the worst of that storm will also stay to our south, but there is a chance for some higher impacts, especially in our eastern counties. We’ve issued a First Alert day for Tuesday, and now is the time that you should plan ahead for your commutes and adjust your schedule to allow for extra driving time.

We’ll be watching for two additional systems: one for Thursday and a second for Friday into the start of next weekend.

What’s Coming Up...

Scattered, light snow moves through this morning, mainly sticking to the I-39 corridor and points eastward. Around an inch of snow or less is possible through the morning and early afternoon before we quiet down for the rest of the day. Temperatures will hold steady through the morning and afternoon, only warming a degree or two into the mid and lower 30s.

Temperatures remain in the upper 20s overnight, under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday is quiet, dry, and cloudy with a light breeze out of the west. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Looking Ahead...

The new workweek starts off quiet on Monday, we’ll just stick with the clouds and mild temperatures. Tuesday’s system will likely begin to edge its way in during the early morning hours. with scattered snow continuing through the day. There will likely be some periods of heavier snow that could limit visibility, and winds will be a factor with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

It’s still a little early to talk specific totals for Tuesday, but it looks like the highest totals we’ll see locally will be in our southeastern counties. However, the heaviest snow that this system produces (totals +6″) will stay in northern and central Illinois.

Cloudy and quiet on Wednesday, with our next potential system moving through on Thursday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.