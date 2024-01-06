You can send your name to the moon on NASA’s rover

NASA is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon aboard the agency's first robotic lunar rover.(NASA/Daniel Rutter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 6, 2024
(CNN) - You can go to the moon without even leaving your home.

NASA is inviting members of the public to send their names to the moon aboard its first-ever robotic lunar rover called Viper.

The rover will be heading to the moon’s south pole, where it will study the water and environment.

That is also where NASA plans on landing the first woman and first person of color under its Artemis program.

You have until March 15 to submit your name to NASA’s website, where you will also be able to download a boarding pass featuring your name.

