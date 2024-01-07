Both UW men’s, women’s hockey gets weekend sweep

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After beating the Merrimack women and Notre Dame men on Friday, the Wisconsin hockey teams both won Saturday for the clean weekend sweep.

For the second day in a row, no. 3 Wisconsin women won 6-1. The Badgers scored four goals in the first period, including two from sophomore forward Kirsten Simms.

Mark Johnson’s team improves to 16-4-0 on the year. They will host St. Thomas next Saturday at 3:00 p.m at LaBahn Arena.

The no. 5 Wisconsin men beat Notre Dame 7-4 in South Bend. The Badgers and Fighting Irish combined for five first period goals, with four coming from various Badgers.

Senior forward Matthew De St. Phalle had a pair of goals for the Badgers.

Mike Hasting’s team improves to 18-4-0 on the year. The Badgers will host Lindenwood on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.