Both UW men’s, women’s hockey gets weekend sweep

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After beating the Merrimack women and Notre Dame men on Friday, the Wisconsin hockey teams both won Saturday for the clean weekend sweep.

No. 3 Badger women’s hockey drops Merrimack 6-1; no. 5 Badger men get road win over Notre Dame

For the second day in a row, no. 3 Wisconsin women won 6-1. The Badgers scored four goals in the first period, including two from sophomore forward Kirsten Simms.

Mark Johnson’s team improves to 16-4-0 on the year. They will host St. Thomas next Saturday at 3:00 p.m at LaBahn Arena.

The no. 5 Wisconsin men beat Notre Dame 7-4 in South Bend. The Badgers and Fighting Irish combined for five first period goals, with four coming from various Badgers.

Senior forward Matthew De St. Phalle had a pair of goals for the Badgers.

Mike Hasting’s team improves to 18-4-0 on the year. The Badgers will host Lindenwood on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Monona Crash Victims Memorial
Driver, passengers named in deadly crash following City of Monona Police chase
Police were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 7 p.m. to the area of Highway 10 and Highway 22-54
Semi crashes close Hwy 151 for 9 hours, spilling contents as trailer falls

Latest News

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) celebrates after scoring a 20-yard touchdown...
Packers activate TE Luke Musgrave and RB Emanuel Wilson from IR while placing S Rudy Ford on IR
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) drives against Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (30) during the second...
Wahl leads balanced attack as No. 21 Wisconsin trounces Nebraska 88-72
Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith reacts after sacking Minnesota Vikings' Sean Mannion during...
Packers’ Smith and seven others questionable vs. Bears
The Badgers celebrate Laila Edwards' second period goal vs. Merrimack.
No. 3 Badger women’s hockey drops Merrimack 6-1; no. 5 Badger men get road win over Notre Dame