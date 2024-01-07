Dane County Sherriff’s Office issues warning, lake ice conditions are unsafe

Lakes, ponds and other Dane County bodies of water are not fully frozen or safe to walk on yet, officials said.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lakes, ponds and other Dane County bodies of water are not fully frozen or safe to walk on yet, officials said.

The Dane County Sherriff’s Office sent out a public warning to point out that ice conditions are not ready for people to participate in winter recreational activities.

”In my opinion, it’s not safe to walk on,” Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cory Knapp said. “The only 100% safe ice is on the ice arena.”

Dane County Sherriff's office issues warns lake ice conditions are unsafe
Dane County Sherriff's office issues warns lake ice conditions are unsafe(Marcus Aarsvold)

The statement comes out after two children fell through the ice on a retention pond in Sun Prairie Friday afternoon.

As of Saturday night, the Sun Prairie Police Department did not have any updates on the children’s health. Both kids were hospitalized after emergency responders recovered them from the pond near Wildwood Apartments.

Officials said the recent snowfall makes it more difficult to judge the thickness of the ice and Knapp said parents should remind their children to avoid bodies of water.

”Talk with your kids and tell them not to go on the ice unless supervised,” he said. “Try to avoid the ice, because if they’re not familiar with the areas or the conditions, they don’t know better.”

When the water does freeze fully, if people choose to walk on it, he said they should wear life jackets, tell someone where they’re going, never go alone and stay away from open water.

Dane County’s full ice conditions warning said the following:

The Madison area lakes have not begun to freeze over and it appears it will be quite some time before they do. Area retention ponds, drainage ditches, and other small bodies of water have thin ice forming on the surface. The snowfall will make it difficult to judge the thickness of the ice. Please use extreme care before venturing onto any ice this year.

As the winter season progresses, the DCSO recommends the following safety precautions for those planning to enjoy ice activities:

- Make a plan and tell someone where you will be going and when you plan to return.

- Do not go out alone.

- Wear appropriate clothing for the temperature.

- “Check before you step.”

- If conditions are unknown, seek information from local sources.

- Carry your cellular phone in a waterproof container and keep it where it can be easily accessed.

- Wear floatation in the form of a life jacket or float suit.

- Check the ice often as you travel.

- Carry ice picks.

- Utilize a spud bar to check the ice as you move.

- Stay away from areas of open water.

- When in doubt, don’t go out.

- Even if you have previously been out on the ice, or observed others on the ice, assume it is unsafe until you have checked it yourself.

Dane County Sheriff's Office, Marine and Trail Enforcement

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Police were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 7 p.m. to the area of Highway 10 and Highway 22-54
Semi crashes close Hwy 151 for 9 hours, spilling contents as trailer falls
Monona Crash Victims Memorial
Driver, passengers named in deadly crash following City of Monona Police chase

Latest News

Joey's Song concert and epilepsy benefit returns to Madison
Joey’s Song concert and epilepsy benefit returns to Madison
Multiple storms will give us the chance to catch up to where we should be this time of year
Upcoming Storms May Fill Snow Deficit
Iowa County officials say slippery road conditions are responsible for a head-on crash that...
‘Dead man’s corner:’ Iowa Co. resident speaks on dangerous curve following crash
Portugal. The Man, Garbage, and The Bangles were part of the lineup of new and returning acts...
Joey's Song benefits epilepsy research