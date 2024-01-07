Dane County Sherriff’s Office issues warning, lake ice conditions are unsafe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lakes, ponds and other Dane County bodies of water are not fully frozen or safe to walk on yet, officials said.

The Dane County Sherriff’s Office sent out a public warning to point out that ice conditions are not ready for people to participate in winter recreational activities.

”In my opinion, it’s not safe to walk on,” Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cory Knapp said. “The only 100% safe ice is on the ice arena.”

Dane County Sherriff's office issues warns lake ice conditions are unsafe (Marcus Aarsvold)

The statement comes out after two children fell through the ice on a retention pond in Sun Prairie Friday afternoon.

As of Saturday night, the Sun Prairie Police Department did not have any updates on the children’s health. Both kids were hospitalized after emergency responders recovered them from the pond near Wildwood Apartments.

Officials said the recent snowfall makes it more difficult to judge the thickness of the ice and Knapp said parents should remind their children to avoid bodies of water.

”Talk with your kids and tell them not to go on the ice unless supervised,” he said. “Try to avoid the ice, because if they’re not familiar with the areas or the conditions, they don’t know better.”

When the water does freeze fully, if people choose to walk on it, he said they should wear life jackets, tell someone where they’re going, never go alone and stay away from open water.

Dane County’s full ice conditions warning said the following:

The Madison area lakes have not begun to freeze over and it appears it will be quite some time before they do. Area retention ponds, drainage ditches, and other small bodies of water have thin ice forming on the surface. The snowfall will make it difficult to judge the thickness of the ice. Please use extreme care before venturing onto any ice this year. As the winter season progresses, the DCSO recommends the following safety precautions for those planning to enjoy ice activities: - Make a plan and tell someone where you will be going and when you plan to return. - Do not go out alone. - Wear appropriate clothing for the temperature. - “Check before you step.” - If conditions are unknown, seek information from local sources. - Carry your cellular phone in a waterproof container and keep it where it can be easily accessed. - Wear floatation in the form of a life jacket or float suit. - Check the ice often as you travel. - Carry ice picks. - Utilize a spud bar to check the ice as you move. - Stay away from areas of open water. - When in doubt, don’t go out. - Even if you have previously been out on the ice, or observed others on the ice, assume it is unsafe until you have checked it yourself.

