First Alert Update

Monday stays quiet

Light snow begins closer to midnight

Moderate to heavy snow is expected all day Tuesday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been a quiet and cloudy day today and will for the start of the work week. We’ll likely see no sun as a developing winter storm moves in from the southwest and temperatures tomorrow will struggle to reach the mid-30s.

Our original First Alert Day for Tuesday has now been expanded to include Wednesday with this approaching storm. The National Weather Service had earlier this afternoon placed all of our viewing areas under a Winter Storm Watch beginning Tuesday morning Through Wednesday morning. We are getting closer to the arrival of the storm, there is now more confidence in the timing and the amounts of snow we can expect.

What’s Coming Up...

Possibly beginning as early as late Monday night, light snow will begin entering the area from the south. By Tuesday morning commute time, we will be looking at 1-2″ of snow already on the ground with winds gusting up to 25 mph. Snow will continue to get heavier through Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening. Snow will begin to wind down after midnight on Wednesday and should be over by the morning. The worst times to be on the road will be from noon on Tuesday through midnight. At times snowfall rates could be over an inch an hour, which will also help to drop the visibility and make it dangerous to see traffic ahead of you. This storm is going to cause widespread cancellations and delays not for just our area, but also for most of the eastern 1/3 of the country.

Looking Ahead...

Snow totals will be variable, but even reaching some of the NWS discussions, they are looking to start the minimal amount of expected snow at 4″, with some areas as high as 8″, particularly to the south and southeast. Northern Illinois, including Chicago, is going to be a travel nightmare with even heavier snow or rain-snow mix and gustier winds. It is probably best to stay off the roads on Tuesday, then check to see how roads look for Wednesday.

And if you thought we’d see much melting of this snow once the storm moves away, unfortunately not, temperatures will be dropping below freezing and staying there. This will be the beginning of our snowpack for the rest of the storms that are expected to move in later this month.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.