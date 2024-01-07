Former Badger TJ Watt sprains MCL

PITTSBURGH (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin and current Pittsburgh Steeler linebacker TJ Watt has a Grade 2 left MCL sprain, per his brother, JJ.

TJ was hurt in Saturday’s win at Baltimore when a teammate ran into his knee. He had an MRI on Sunday.

JJ announced his brother’s status on social media on Sunday. JJ added TJ, a defensive MVP candidate, will need a “couple weeks of rest/ recovery.”

The Steelers clinched a playoff spot on Sunday, so Pittsburgh may be without Watt during the playoff run.

