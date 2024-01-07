If the shoe fits: Beloit PD looking for Cinderella car thief

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A story popped right out of a fairytale after a stolen car was found in Beloit Saturday.

The Beloit Police Department posted a picture of a right shoe on Facebook Saturday.

The department explained a suspect lost the shoe when running from police. Now, the Prince Charming police department is looking for its Cinderella thief.

An officer found a stolen vehicle and tried to make contact when the people in the car ran away.

If you recognize the shoe or have seen someone with only the left shoe, call non-emergency dispatch at 608-757-2244 and reference BE2400822. You can also submit tips online at p3tips.com.

The department is encouraging people to always lock their cars, and to never leave an unlocked car running to warm it up.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Police were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 7 p.m. to the area of Highway 10 and Highway 22-54
Semi crashes close Hwy 151 for 9 hours, spilling contents as trailer falls
Monona Crash Victims Memorial
Driver, passengers named in deadly crash following City of Monona Police chase

Latest News

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Crandon, Wisconsin on...
USGS reports earthquake near Crandon
Joey's Song concert and epilepsy benefit returns to Madison
Joey’s Song concert and epilepsy benefit returns to Madison
Dane County Sherriff's office issues warns lake ice conditions are unsafe
Dane County Sherriff’s Office issues warning, lake ice conditions are unsafe
Multiple storms will give us the chance to catch up to where we should be this time of year
Upcoming Storms May Fill Snow Deficit