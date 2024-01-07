If the shoe fits: Beloit PD looking for Cinderella car thief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A story popped right out of a fairytale after a stolen car was found in Beloit Saturday.

The Beloit Police Department posted a picture of a right shoe on Facebook Saturday.

The department explained a suspect lost the shoe when running from police. Now, the Prince Charming police department is looking for its Cinderella thief.

An officer found a stolen vehicle and tried to make contact when the people in the car ran away.

If you recognize the shoe or have seen someone with only the left shoe, call non-emergency dispatch at 608-757-2244 and reference BE2400822. You can also submit tips online at p3tips.com.

The department is encouraging people to always lock their cars, and to never leave an unlocked car running to warm it up.

