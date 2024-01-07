Joey’s Song concert and epilepsy benefit returns to Madison

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The “Joey’s Song” concert and epilepsy research funding benefit returned to The Sylvee with new music and merchandise.

Portugal. The Man, Garbage, and The Bangles were part of the lineup of new and returning acts to grace The Sylvee stage for Joey’s Song, which was started in 2010.

The goal was to make $400,000 for epilepsy research, a disease that 4-year-old Joey Gomoll died from.

Volunteer Stephanie Marquis said the concert is a great way for people to spend their time enjoying music and helping fund research to find a cure for a disease that impacts a lot of people.

Marquis said more women musicians would be featured this year.

”We’re going to have this epic battle of the bands tonight,” she said. “We’re going to see some of the regular gentleman who’ve joined us in the past, but we have some great female and non-binary artists coming, it’s really about inclusion tonight.”

Grammy winner Sheryl Crow also donated a signed guitar for the silent auction part of the event.

