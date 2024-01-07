Packers activate TE Luke Musgrave and RB Emanuel Wilson from IR while placing S Rudy Ford on IR

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tight end Luke Musgrave was activated from injured reserve in a move that signals the rookie’s possible return from a lacerated kidney when the Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Packers (8-8) also activated running back Emanuel Wilson off injured reserve on Saturday while placing safety Rudy Ford on injured reserve. They elevated wide receiver Grant DuBose from the practice squad and released cornerback David Long Jr.

Green Bay can clinch a wild-card playoff berth Sunday by beating the Bears (7-9). The Packers have won their last nine meetings with Chicago.

Musgrave has missed six games since hurting his kidney in a Nov. 19 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The second-round pick from Oregon State has 33 catches for 341 yards and one touchdown this season.

Green Bay’s injury report Friday listed Musgrave as questionable for Sunday’s game. He was a limited participant in this week’s practices.

Rookie tight end Tucker Kraft, a third-round pick from South Dakota State, has stepped up his production in Musgrave’s absence. Kraft has 28 receptions for 324 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Wilson, a rookie undrafted free agent from Fort Valley State, has 14 carries for 85 yards in seven games. He hasn’t played since hurting his shoulder in the Chargers game.

Ford is dealing with a hamstring issue. He played 12 special-teams snaps Sunday in a 33-10 victory at Minnesota.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Monona Crash Victims Memorial
Driver, passengers named in deadly crash following City of Monona Police chase
Police were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 7 p.m. to the area of Highway 10 and Highway 22-54
Semi crashes close Hwy 151 for 9 hours, spilling contents as trailer falls

Latest News

The Wisconsin Badgers hockey team defeats Michigan 5-4 during at the Kohl Center on November...
Both UW men’s, women’s hockey gets weekend sweep
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) drives against Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (30) during the second...
Wahl leads balanced attack as No. 21 Wisconsin trounces Nebraska 88-72
Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith reacts after sacking Minnesota Vikings' Sean Mannion during...
Packers’ Smith and seven others questionable vs. Bears
The Badgers celebrate Laila Edwards' second period goal vs. Merrimack.
No. 3 Badger women’s hockey drops Merrimack 6-1; no. 5 Badger men get road win over Notre Dame