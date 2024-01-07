Packers' Watson and Dillon are out; Bears have RB Herbert, TE Kmet available

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay wide receiver Christian Watson will miss a fifth straight game with a hamstring injury Sunday as the Packers attempt to clinch a wild-card playoff berth by beating the Chicago Bears.

The Packers (8-8) are getting wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed back after chest injuries prevented Wicks from playing in a 33-10 victory at Minnesota last week and caused Reed to leave that game early. Tight end Luke Musgrave also is available after missing six games with a lacerated kidney that had him on injured reserve.

There was hope that Packers quarterback Jordan Love would have his full complement of receivers available Sunday, but Watson remains out despite practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday. Watson had been listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Chicago (7-9) has running back Khalil Herbert and tight end Cole Kmet available, but will be missing cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Herbert, who has rushed for more than 100 yards in each of Chicago’s past two games, was questionable because of a back issue and a personal matter. Kmet was questionable with a knee issue. Johnson had been labeled as doubtful because of a shoulder injury.

Joining Watson on the inactive list for the Packers are running back AJ Dillon, linebackers Brenton Cox and Isaiah McDuffie, offensive tackle Caleb Jones and wide receiver Grant DuBose. The Packers already had ruled out Dillon and had labeled McDuffie as doubtful on Friday.

Inactive players for the Bears include Johnson, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, running back D’Onta Foreman, defensive back Greg Stroman Jr., offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter, quarterback Tyson Bagent and defensive back Quindell Johnson.

