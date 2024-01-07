Snow Scholars prepare for winter storms

With snow forecasted for Tuesday, one University of Wisconsin-Madison student business is prepared to help.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With snow forecasted for Tuesday, one University of Wisconsin-Madison student business is prepared to help.

Snow Scholars is a snow shoveling business founded by UW-Madison students. They serve other students, as well as residents in the Madison community.

“The owner had a previous business where he helped allocate students for other handyman jobs such as gutter cleaning, window cleaning throughout the year where he’s from in California,” COO Philip Loveland said. “And as he went to school here, he noticed the need for snow removal.”

The business also works in the University of Michigan and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities areas, employing other students on those campuses.

“There are a good amount of people who simply enjoy shoveling, which is something we weren’t necessarily expecting,” Loveland said. “But as we’ve been opening up our applications and reaching out to students, there are a lot of students who, believe it or not, would love to go out there and shovel and get some work in and make some good money.”

Loveland said while they haven’t had much snow this season, they’ve had more time to prepare for major winter storms.

“Obviously, we’re looking for more snow,” he said. “But we really used that time to prepare the best that we can and just give everyone the help that they need. So, we were just reaching out via different channels to try to see whoever needs help with shoveling.”

You can find more information on how to get in contact with the Snow Scholars on their website.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old abducted in Indiana found at Kwik Trip in Barneveld
Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Police were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 7 p.m. to the area of Highway 10 and Highway 22-54
Semi crashes close Hwy 151 for 9 hours, spilling contents as trailer falls
Monona Crash Victims Memorial
Driver, passengers named in deadly crash following City of Monona Police chase

Latest News

It's best to take your time or even try to stay off the roads on Tuesday
FIRST ALERT UPDATE
Security footage from City View Liquor
2 Cottage Grove Rd. liquor stores broken into 2 miles apart
The Beloit Police Department is looking for the person with the other half of this pair of shoes.
If the shoe fits: Beloit PD looking for Cinderella car thief
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Crandon, Wisconsin on...
USGS reports earthquake near Crandon