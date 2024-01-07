Snow Scholars prepare for winter storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With snow forecasted for Tuesday, one University of Wisconsin-Madison student business is prepared to help.

Snow Scholars is a snow shoveling business founded by UW-Madison students. They serve other students, as well as residents in the Madison community.

“The owner had a previous business where he helped allocate students for other handyman jobs such as gutter cleaning, window cleaning throughout the year where he’s from in California,” COO Philip Loveland said. “And as he went to school here, he noticed the need for snow removal.”

The business also works in the University of Michigan and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities areas, employing other students on those campuses.

“There are a good amount of people who simply enjoy shoveling, which is something we weren’t necessarily expecting,” Loveland said. “But as we’ve been opening up our applications and reaching out to students, there are a lot of students who, believe it or not, would love to go out there and shovel and get some work in and make some good money.”

Loveland said while they haven’t had much snow this season, they’ve had more time to prepare for major winter storms.

“Obviously, we’re looking for more snow,” he said. “But we really used that time to prepare the best that we can and just give everyone the help that they need. So, we were just reaching out via different channels to try to see whoever needs help with shoveling.”

You can find more information on how to get in contact with the Snow Scholars on their website.

