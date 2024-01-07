Snow totals increasing for Tuesday

Quiet & cloudy Sunday-Monday

Tough travel expected on Tuesday - Alert Day

More snow for late week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve been alerting you to a pattern change toward more active weather for the past week or so, and that active pattern is right on our doorstep. We have two more days of quiet weather before things really ramp up across the Midwest.

The storm we’re watching for Tuesday has shifted its track a bit farther north, increasing the impact that we’ll see in southern Wisconsin and also increasing our snow totals. We’ll likely see a Winter Storm Watch for Monday night through Tuesday issued by the National Weather Service by the end of today.

If you have any unnecessary travel planned for Tuesday, I would consider shifting that to Monday or Wednesday as roads will be in tough shape for much of Tuesday. There is a chance for school closures, though of course, that decision is up to each school district.

Clouds remain for most of Sunday, though we may see a few peeks of sun here or there if we’re lucky. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid and lower 30s for most of the day.

Cloudy overnight with lows only in the upper 20s. Copy and paste today’s forecast into Monday: cloudy, quiet, and mild for most of the day.

ALERT DAY: TUESDAY

As our winter storm approaches from the southwest, we could start to see snow flying in southwestern Wisconsin after 7 PM on Monday. Snow will continue to move in through the overnight hours, with most of us waking up to snow Tuesday morning.

Scattered snow continues through Tuesday morning, with heavier bands of snow moving in during the afternoon and evening. This is when travel conditions will deteriorate quickly, so plan for your commute home to take some extra time. Snow will continue through the evening, gradually tapering off through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

The snow that we get will be heavy and wet, as temperatures will be just above freezing for most of the day. This will create slushy and icy spots on the roads as temps cool in the evening.

Snow totals will be between 4-8″ for most of southern Wisconsin:

Totals between 4-8" for most of southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. (WMTV)

A quick clipper system will pass through Thursday morning, possibly bringing another inch or two of snow. Behind that little system, temperatures will begin to get much cooler as an air mass from Canada sinks into the northern US. We’ll watch for another potential winter storm Friday into Saturday.

