USGS reports earthquake near Crandon

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Crandon Sunday morning.

Information posted on the USGS website indicated the epicenter was 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) underground and 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) northeast of Mole Lake.

It happened at 7:05 a.m. central time.

A post on the Crandon Fire Department Facebook page said it was “deep underground between Mole Lake and Lake Metonga near the Crandon Airport”.

A separate post on the Forest County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said there had been “multiple calls regarding abnormally excessive shaking/vibration coming from the ground”.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office told Newschannel 7 there are no reports of damage and no injuries.

The sheriff’s office said people felt it as far north as Hiles, west to Elcho, east to Lakewood, and south to Pickerel.

As for calls to the sheriff’s office, a dispatch sergeant said dispatch took some calls, but not an excessive amount.

If you felt the earthquake Sunday morning you can report it to the USGS online.

