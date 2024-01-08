2 Cottage Grove Rd. liquor stores broken into 2 miles apart

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two liquor stores on Cottage Grove road were broken into Sunday morning, a suspect stealing inventory from one of the businesses.

Madison police are investigating after two smash-and-grabs were reported. The first incident happened at Harley’s Wine & Spirits, the other just two miles down the road at City View Liquor.

The owner of Harley’s Wine & Spirits says their main door was hit with a rock. The alarms went off, scaring the suspect away, and no inventory reported stolen.

City View Liquor, just two miles down Cottage Grove Rd., wasn’t as lucky.

Security footage shows someone breaking into the business, stealing a few bottles of liquor before fleeing.

(City View Liquor)

Harley’s Wine & Spirits was left with a broken door that was fixed within hours of the incident. The door at City View Liquor was completely smashed, crews were working to fix it as of late Sunday morning.

MPD is still investigating the two incidents, but says they are likely connected.

