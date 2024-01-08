2024 New Year’s Resolutions: Staying Sober

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the second week of the new year begins, many people are kicking off their new year’s resolutions. Some of those may include “Dry January” or other efforts to reduce or cut back on drinking alcohol.

Whether you are concerned about your own habits, or want to support a sober person in your life, WMTV 15 News has you covered.

WMTV’s Eliana Schreiber spoke to an addiction specialist from the UW-Madison School of Medicine & Public Health, Dr. Elizabeth Salisbury-Afshar, about staying sober in 2024.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.