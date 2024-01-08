Boy dies after falling through ice in Sun Prairie, another in critical condition

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - One child died and another is in critical condition after the pair fell through ice on a Sun Prairie pond last week, police reported in an update on Monday.

Officials responded around 3:20 p.m. Friday to a retention pond near S. Thompson Road, in Sun Prairie, after it was reported two children fell through the ice.

Authorities were able to remove the boys from the water and they were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Sun Prairie Police Dept. noted it was determined no one else was in the pond.

SPPD explained it was told over the weekend that one of the boys had died. The police department indicated in its statement on Monday that the boys were 6 and 8 years old.

“We extend our deepest condolences, wishes and prayers for the family during this terribly tragic time,” the department stated in a release.

The joint report from the police department and Sun Prairie Fire/EMS did not state which of the boys died.

