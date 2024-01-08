City of Madison plows prepare for heavy, dense snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Streets Division is preparing to respond around the clock to the upcoming winter storm, which is expected to produce heavy and wet snow.

Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines explained Monday that 36 plows will hit the City’s main salt routes when the storm gets underway. He warns roadways will be slippery and urges drivers to use caution if they need to travel. Drivers were encouraged to stay home, if possible.

The Tuesday morning commute is expected to be challenging, with a couple inches of snow predicted by 7 a.m. Tuesday. WMTV 15 News First Alert Meteorologist Amanda Morgan predicts 6-10 inches in southern Wisconsin.

Romines reminded drivers that plows don’t head through residential areas until the storm is near or at its end, which will make driving through those parts of town “difficult at best.” He said this system does point to a full-blown city plowing event, but the timing of when that process will begin is unknown.

The heaviest snow has shifted a bit farther north into southern Wisconsin. (WMTV)

Romines’ statement also reminded residents that trash, recycling and drop-off sites are canceled for Tuesday, as all extra Streets Division crews will be helping with snow removal.

WMTV 15 News First Alert Weather Team issued First Alert days for Tuesday and Wednesday, giving you time to plan ahead of this storm. The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Storm Warning for southern Wisconsin, beginning early Tuesday morning and lasting through Wednesday morning.

A list of other cities that have declared snow emergencies can be found here.

