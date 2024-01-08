Dodge Co: Officials remove possible grenade from vehicle in deadly crash

A 27-year-old man is dead after he fled from a sheriff’s deputy and officials had to remove a “grenade or facsimile,” from the vehicle.
By Philomena Lindquist
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old man is dead after he fled from a sheriff’s deputy and officials had to remove a “grenade or facsimile,” from the vehicle, according to authorities.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the man was the driver and the only person in the vehicle when it went into a ditch and crashed into a tree.

Deputies who chased the driver say he went over 100 mph at some points on the chase, which went from State HWY 67 to County Rd S to Horseshoe Road.

The Dodge County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull the man over after someone had reported his behavior on the roads, and the driver had already failed to stop for Washington County deputies.

On scene, deputies attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Dane County Sheriff’s Office also went to the scene to “assist with the safe removal of an older military-style grenade, or facsimile” found in the vehicle.

We are working to gather more details on this story. Officials have not yet released the name of the man, but we do know he was 27 years old and from Hartford.

