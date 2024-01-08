How to watch Michigan vs. Washington in national championship: Channel, time, streaming

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Washington plays Michigan in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday, with the Huskies looking for their first national title since 1991 and the Wolverines going for their first since 1997.

Both teams are in their first CFP title game. It will be only the third time that a pair of 14-0 teams have met. The Huskies have won 21 straight games, including each of the last 10 by 10 points or less. The Wolverines lost in the CFP semifinals the last two years and are the first Big Ten team since Ohio State in 2015 to reach the final.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is the Heisman Trophy runner-up and the first player to throw for 4,500 yards in back-to-back seasons since Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes in 2015-16. He passed for 430 yards and two touchdowns in the 37-31 semifinal win over Texas.

Michigan has the nation’s top defense, allowing 250 yards and 10.2 points per game. The Wolverines have surrendered only seven touchdowns through the air, fewest in the country. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is 26-1 as the starter. Michigan won its semifinal against Alabama 27-20 in overtime.

Here’s how to watch Washington vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Washington kickoff time

The game is Monday with kickoff shortly after 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

What channel is the Michigan vs. Washington game on?

ESPN will broadcast the game.

How to stream Michigan vs. Washington

Viewers whose services includes ESPN or ESPN+ can watch on the network’s streaming platforms. Other streaming services include Fubo, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu + Live TV.

Where is the CFP championship game?

NRG Stadium in Houston.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree with damage seen near the intersection of Femrite Dr. and Buckeye Rd.
Monona Police chase ends in triple fatal crash, DCI investigating
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
Police were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 7 p.m. to the area of Highway 10 and Highway 22-54
Semi crashes close Hwy 151 for 9 hours, spilling contents as trailer falls
Monona Crash Victims Memorial
Driver, passengers named in deadly crash following City of Monona Police chase
Pamela Bradshaw rang in 2024 by winning $1 million and becoming Powerball's first millionaire...
‘I’m so blessed’: Woman becomes Powerball’s first millionaire of the year

Latest News

Wisconsin's AJ Storr (2) shoots against Nebraska's Jamarques Lawrence (10) and Rienk Mast (51)...
Houston jumps Kansas into No. 2 spot; Badger leap six spots
Ronnie Porter vs. Illinois
Williams, Porter have double-doubles in UW women’s first Big Ten win of season
The Wisconsin Badgers hockey team defeats Michigan 5-4 during at the Kohl Center on November...
Both UW men’s, women’s hockey gets weekend sweep
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) drives against Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (30) during the second...
Wahl leads balanced attack as No. 21 Wisconsin trounces Nebraska 88-72