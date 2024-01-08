‘I’m in a nightmare:’ Family grieves the life of dad killed in Monona pursuit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The girlfriend of a dad killed in a fatal Monona pursuit is seven months pregnant with their first son.

Thirty-year-old Aaron Willis died in a crash on New Year’s Day. His longtime partner Andrea Richardson says her, and her kids wake up in the middle of the night crying.

“I feel like I’m in a nightmare. I’ve been stressing out every day,” Richardson said.

Monona Police Department says they tried to pull over the car Willis was in and it sped off, leading them on a chase where three people in the car ultimately died.

His childhood friend LaToya Love says the night of the crash, no one heard from Willis for several hours. Friends tracked his location to find him.

“It was pinging in a weird spot, so he still wasn’t answering the phone, so they was calling everybody and when they went, they just saw a big police presence,” Love said.

Right now, Love is trying to hold it together for his girlfriend and children he left behind.

“I can barely eat. I can barely sleep,” Richardson said.

Willis’ longtime partner is carrying their first son.

“He was nurturing. He was there for me hand and foot,” Richardson said.

Aaron Willis and his longtime partner are expecting to have their first son together. (WMTV)

She says the night Willis died he was in the backseat of a car when friends came to pick him up.

“He was at the laundry mat and they came and got him.”

Richardson has a lot of questions about the night Willis was killed including why police initiated the chase and why it ended in tragedy.

“You could go back to your wives. You could go back to your kids, but I don’t have that no more. I don’t have it. You took that from me,” she said.

A friend, a partner and a dad- gone.

“That hurts me to the core to know that you won’t be there for my son,” Richardson said.

Since the fatal crash, Monona Police have temporarily changed their pursuit policy. Before they could start a chase simply for someone not pulling over when told but, now they can only start a pursuit if they think someone in the car committed a violent felony.

The Examiner’s Office says all three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, they add the cause and manner of their deaths is still under review. The autopsies were completed on Jan. 3rd and 4th.

The deaths are still under investigation by the Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Officials have not confirmed who was driving during the pursuit.

