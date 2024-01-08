Madison officials investigate eastside camper fire

Fire engine generic
Fire engine generic(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department and Police Department are investigating a fire to a camper parked on Madison’s east side early Monday morning, police reported.

The camper was fully in flames when callers reported it to the Madison Police Department just after 3 a.m. on Monday.

Crews extinguished the fire to the camper, which was parked on the 100 block of N. Thompson Drive.

MPD indicated no deaths resulted from the fire.

Officials closed off North Thompson Drive while the fire was cleared out. Madison Fire Department and Police Department arson investigators are examining the fire.

The cause was not released.

