Major Winter Storm Approaching

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Day goes into place tonight and last through Wednesday morning as a major winter storm is expected to impact the area. Now is the time to prepare for what could be the biggest storm in several years across southern Wisconsin. Widespread totals of 6-12 inches of heavy wet snow are expected. Travel is expected to rapidly deteriorate on Tuesday and could be next to impossible by Tuesday evening. The heavy wet nature of the snow could result in sporadic power outages. Gusty winds will also accompany this system adding to more issues.

Cloudy with snow developing as we move into later tonight. Accumulations of 1-3 inches expected by sunrise. Overnight lows in the lower 30s with gusty easterly winds developing 10-15 gusting to 25 mph. There could be a brief lull in the snow early Tuesday before heavy snow overspreads the area through the later morning hours. Heavy snow will continue into the afternoon and evening with additional accumulations of 4-7 inches likely. Gusty northerly winds 15-20 gusting to 30 mph with high temperatures around the freezing mark. Snow continues into Tuesday night before tapering down by Wednesday morning. Additional accumulations of 1-3 inches possible with lows into the middle 20s.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs around 30. Another system will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning with another round of snow. Light accumulations are expected during this time frame, and we will continue the First Alert Day through Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies Thursday with highs into the upper 20s. Incrreasing clouds again Thursday night as lows dip into the upper teens.

First Alert Days again in place for Friday and Saturday ahead of a third storm system that has the potential to bring some moderate snow accumulations to the area. After that, First Alert Days remain in place for Sunday and Monday for an Arctic outbreak. Highs may struggle to climb above zero degrees with overnight lows double digits below zero. Stay tuned for updates in this active and dangerous stretch of weather.

