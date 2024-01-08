‘Never give up’: Packers fans thrilled with playoff berth

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The roar of the crowd that could be felt through four quarters at Lambeau Field on Sunday night spilled out onto the streets outside of the stadium following Green Bay’s 17-9 win over the Chicago Bears, securing the youngest team in the NFL a berth in the playoffs.

“I had zero confidence at the beginning of the season,” admitted Bill Krueck, a Packers fan from Johnson Creek. “Young team, but it’s still the Green Bay Packers. Never give up.”

The passionate fan base isn’t giving up, with many hopeful the team will carry the momentum from the last few weeks of the regular season into the playoffs.

“We’ve come a long way. It’s been a tough season and we’re making a good run,” said Charles Braden of Milwaukee. “I think we got a chance to get to the Super Bowl. We’ve got a lot of naysayers out there, but this game just proved it.”

Milwaukee’s Christine Andersen echoed that message.

“Positive thoughts,” Andersen said proudly. “Positive vibes!”

Attending his first game at Lambeau Field, Rezwan Khan summed up his hopes and expectations for the Pack in the playoffs.

“All you need is one,” Khan said. “Win one, get to the next one. Win one, get to the next one.”

Fans of the Green and Gold are hopeful the team can do just that, all the way to the Super Bowl on February 11.

Copyright 2024 WBAY. All rights reserved.