NFL announces Packers’ 2024 opponents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The NFL announced the Green Bay Packers’ 2024 opponents.

The NFC North is paired with the AFC South and NFC West next season. The Packers will play the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, and Detroit Lions.

Green Bay will host the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texas, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, and the Miami Dolphins.

The Packers will travel to the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants.

The dates and times of games will be announced later.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 WMTV. All rights reserved.