Supporting local in the new year by drinking, eating out

The Madcity and Rock County Cocktail Passports are officially out for 2024.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If supporting nearby breweries, bars and restaurants is a part of your New Year resolutions, Madcity Cocktails has a pocket-sized navigation tool for you.

The Madcity and Rock County Cocktails Passports have launched for 2024. The passport has been a fabric of the Madison and Janesville bar scene since 2009.

The passports provide patrons a guide when it comes to choosing their food and drink.

The Madcity Cocktails Passport features $1500 in BOGO drink and food deal savings at Dane Co. bars, restaurants and breweries. Stone Porch Alehouse is one of the new establishments taking part this year. Owner Sarah Thomas joins The Morning Show Monday to check out their Verona location.

The Rock County Cocktails Passport offers over $750 in savings on drinks and food deals from a number of bars in Rocky Co.

Passports remain valid through 2024 and are available for purchase at all partnering bars or online.

