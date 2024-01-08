Williams, Porter have double-doubles in UW women’s first Big Ten win of season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMTV) - Wisconsin women’s basketball beat Illinois 67-61 on Saturday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Sophomore forward Serah Williams had 27 points and 15 rebounds, a career high. Sophomore guard Ronnie Porter had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Porter leads the Big Ten in steals, averaging 2.7 per game. She had five steals on the day.

The Badgers only had seven players dressed on the bench, since freshman guard D’Yanis Jimenez and senior guard Brooke Schramek were both injured in the Badgers’ last game.

Up next, the Badgers will play on Wednesday against Northwestern at the Kohl Center at 6:30 p.m.

