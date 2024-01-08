Winter storm moves in tonight

Snow moves in around midnight

Road conditions deteriorate quickly Tuesday

Snow totals over 6 inches likely

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The storm system that we’ve been alerting you to for the past week will be moving in later tonight. This is a powerful winter storm, that will have significant impacts on your Tuesday plans. We issued First Alert days for Tuesday and Wednesday, giving you time to plan ahead of this storm. There are some changes to the forecast: the track of the storm has shifted farther north, and the timing of the heaviest snow has shifted slightly.

The National Weather Service has now issued a Winter Storm Warning for southern Wisconsin, beginning early Tuesday morning and lasting through Wednesday morning. If you don’t need to be on the roads during this time, I would suggest staying at home as conditions will deteriorate quickly. Periods of heavy snow and strong winds will not only create bad roads but also significantly limit visibility at times.

If you do need to be on the roads tomorrow, give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go.

Snow Timing:

Clouds remain today with highs in the mid and lower 30s. Snow will begin to move in just before midnight, starting in the southwest and progressing to the northeast. By the time many of us are waking up Tuesday morning, there will already be an inch or two of snow on the ground.

The timing of when the heaviest snow will move in has shifted a bit earlier- now looking to target the morning and early afternoon. This means you will most definitely need extra time for your morning commute. This will be heavy, wet snow that creates slush on the roads.

Snow continues through the afternoon with wind gusts increasing to 30 mph. Snow will gradually lighten up through the late evening and eventually come to an end early Wednesday morning.

Snow Totals:

As mentioned, this will be heavy and wet snow. If you can, I would suggest not waiting until the snow has stopped to shovel your sidewalk or driveway but instead shovel in a couple of rounds to lighten the load.

The highest snow totals have shifted farther north, into Dane, Sauk, Columbia and Dodge counties. (WMTV)

The heaviest bands of snow have shifted farther north compared to Sunday’s forecast - this brings higher totals into the rest of southern Wisconsin. I think Baraboo/the Dells will be near the cutoff line, with lower totals to the north and west of that area. Much of the rest of the region can expect between 5-9 inches of snow by the end of Tuesday.

Keep in mind that any slush Tuesday night will turn into ice by Wednesday morning and temperatures dip into the 20s. Roads are still expected to be icy Wednesday morning, especially in places where the snow wasn’t completely cleared the night before.

Looking Ahead...

That’s not the end of our snow chances! Another quick clipper system moves through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, potentially dropping another inch or so of snow.

We’ll be watching a potentially larger system for Friday and Saturday. This one may stay to our south, however that track can continue shifting and changing. You’ll want to keep an eye on this one, especially if you have weekend plans.

